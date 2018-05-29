Cleric Urges Muslims to Adhere Strictly to Rules of Ramadan

Malam Bashir Yankuzu, the Chief Imam of Federal University of Technology, Minna Central Mosque, has urged Muslims to adhere strictly to the rules attached to Ramadan.

Yankuzu made the call on Friday during his sermon at the Mosque.

He said “the days of Ramadan are like other days of our lives. They are sign posts that we are in a journey toward our final destination, the successful is the one who is not distracted but remained focused.

“Ramadan period will not wait for anyone, let’s use its days, some people usually miss opportunities only to end up regretting.

“There are ample opportunities for us in Ramadan. Patience, kindness, care and resistance to temptations are attributes we should learn to live with during Ramadan and beyond.”

He explained that observing the rules attached to fasting was significant and urged Muslims to always seek knowledge to enable them to practice the religion in accordance with the dictates as contained in the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah.

He also called on Muslims to use the Ramadan period to imbibe the lessons of humility, sacrifice and sharing as preached by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Yankuzu urged wealthy individuals to use their resources in the cause of Allah and to assist those in need to enable them to observe the Ramadan without stress. (NAN)