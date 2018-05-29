Ramadan: Yobe Residents Decry Hike in Prices of Food Items

Some residents of Yobe, on Saturday in Damaturu, decried the hike in the prices of some food items usually consumed this Ramadan.

A resident, Mallam Zara’u Gulani, expressed concern on the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Gulani said that a yam that usually cost N3, 000 before the commencement of the fasting period now sells for N5, 000.

He noted that the increase had been drastic in the past weeks, thereby causing the people hardship.

Another resident, Babagana Madu, also expressed similar opinion that the prices of pepper, tomato, okro and other related items had increased drastically.

Madu, who decried the economic hardship now confronting the people, called on the Federal Government to help cushion the effects of the hike in the prices of food items.

Some other food sellers, who spoke with NAN, argued that the price increase was no fault of theirs, adding, “we operate according to the market forces,’’ Bukar Ibrahim, one of them said.

He said that they could only sell according to how they bought the items instead of selling at a loss.

Bulama Goni, a yam seller, told NAN that, “it is totally against our wish to raise the price but it is necessary due to the corresponding increase we are experiencing”.

Goni urged the government authorities to address the hike in the prices of these essential commodities in order to forestall imminent hunger in the country. (NAN)