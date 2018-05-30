Kano Governor Appoints Two New Special Advisers

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has approved the appointment of two new Special Advisers. They are Alh. Rabi’u Ahmad Bako and are Alh. Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro according to the Ameen K. Yassar ,Director – General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano

Alh. Rabi’u Ahmad Bako, who was named Special Adviser on Special Projects, is the immediate past Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives in the state and a onetime secretary of the state chapter of the APC.

On the other hand, Alh. Bawuro, a retired lecturer, civil servant, banker, administrator and businessman, was appointed Special Adviser to the Governor on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

While congratulating the two Special Advisers on their appointment, Governor Ganduje charged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their new assignments.

Both appointments take immediate effect.