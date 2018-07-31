Vice President Osinbajo Launches Patients’ Bill of Rights

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has launched the Patients’ Bill of Right (PBOR) on Tuesday in Abuja. This bill is being sponsored by the Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health.

Osinbajo said that The Bill protects the rights and dignity of patients when they seek healthcare services. It is a document that is educational and sets standards for operation for both consumers & Healthcare Providers.

The document also spells out the patients that they ve right to information, urgent medical intervention, secure healthcare environment, to be treated with respect & timely access to medical records which must be treated with confidentiality.

It will serve as a code & acceptable standards for health services delivery for optimal consumer satisfaction.