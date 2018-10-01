Independence Day Parade: Display Of Competence By Nigeria’s Military Excites Osinbajo

Osinbajo spoke with newsmen after the 58th Independence Day Parade by the military and paramilitary organisations at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier inspected a Guard which was followed by a match past and a display of military equipment by the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force and Nigeria Police.

“I am extremely excited about the prospects and the future of our great country.

“ I think that just looking at the displays today, and looking at the competence and capability of our military there is such great hope and excitement.

“So, it is a fantastic time for our country and we are all very hopeful; we are very expectant of a greater and much greater future for the nation,” the Vice President said.

Osinbajo, had at an Interdenominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Sunday as part of activities marking the Independence celebration, prayed God to bless and exalt Nigeria. (NAN)

