Nigeria Marks 58th Independence in Colourful Parade after 7-Year Interval

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday took the salute at the Eagle Square, Abuja, as military and para-military organisations held a colourful parade in commemoration of Nigeria’s 58thIndependence.

The event was the first full-fledged Independence Day parade since the celebration was marred by an explosion, which occurred near Eagle Square on Oct. 1, 2010.

Shortly after arriving at the square, the president, who was the Special Guest of Honour, mounted the parade car and inspected the Guards.

Ceremonially dressed men were drawn from, the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Prisons Service and Nigerian Immigration Service filed out.

Also in the parade were men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Fire Service, National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) and the Nigerian Legion.

After the inspection of Guards, Buhari took the presidential salute.

The parade, commanded by Lt.-Col. Muktar Dauda, then commenced the match past, which broke from slow to quick march in synchronised format attracting applause from the spectators.

After the match past, there was a display of equipment by the Army, Navy, Police and Air Force, which was followed by the firing of volleys and 21-Gun Salute.

Soon afterward, the President received three hearty cheers and granted permission to the parade commander to march off the parade.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs, Chief Justice of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, members of the Federal Executive Council and captains of industry graced the event.

Notable absentees at the celebration were the duo of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Pictures below: