Why We Postponed FEC Meeting – FG

The Presidency says the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold on Wednesday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the postponement is informed by the on-going political activities across the country, particularly the party primaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of the Council are involved in the primaries in various states of the federation. (NAN)