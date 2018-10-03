Mrs Aisha Bagudu Sponsors Education of 100 Children

October 3, 2018
Image result for The wife of the Kebbi governor, Mrs Aisha Bagudu

Birnin Kebbi, Oct.2, 2018 (NAN) The wife of the Kebbi governor, Mrs Aisha Bagudu, says her foundation has sponsored no fewer than 100 children to various schools and tertiary institutions.

 

Bagudu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

 

She said that the  foundation “Mass Literacy Programme and Almajiris Initiative (MALPAI)” was doing this to encourage the  underprivileged children  to have to access western education .

 

She said that her foundation was also doing this to complement the efforts of the state government at boosting the enrollment of out-of-school children into the state’s public schools.

 

She said that some of the children that had benefited from the foundation were girls from Qur’anic schools and  boys fending for themselves and popularly called `almajiris’.

 

According to her, the foundation has penetrated some nomadic settlements and the hard-to-reach villages with a view to increasing the  enrollment of the less privileged children into public schools.

 

“We have created an enabling environment at our literacy centres in the state in an effort to make education accessible to children of school age,” she said.

 

She said that some of the children had gained admissions into universities and polytechnics.

 

“The foundation is basically working to enable the children access education as well as bring together children who do not have access to western education.

 

“We want to see the less privileged children competing favourably with the children of the well-to-do in the tertiary institutions.

 

“We also want them to become productive citizens to the society after graduation,” she said.

 

Bagudu said that the foundation had reached out to agencies of government, national and international organisations for collaboration.

 

She said that such collaboration would help to improve the lives of the less privileged children through education.

 

Mrs Bagudu who said that her foundation was being self-funded, however, expressed appreciation to Gov. Atiku Bagudu for his administration’s assistance to it.

 

She said that the assistance had enabled the foundation to reach out to the remote communities and settlements within the state.

 

NAN reports that Bagudu established the foundation for the sole purpose of reducing the number of out-of-school children and to boost adult literacy in the state. (NAN)

