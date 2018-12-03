Man, 27, Docked Over Alleged Rape Of 21-Year-Old

The police on Monday arraigned a 27-year-old man, Saheed Babatunde, before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun over the alleged rape of a 21-year-old lady.

Babatunde, who lives at 26 Ogundele St., Oloko, Ota, is facing a count charge of rape, but he pleaded not guilty.

The accused raped the lady at his residence on Nov. 13, at 10.30p.m., according to the prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha.

Mustapha said that the offense contravened Section 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Chief Magistrate Matthew Akinyemi granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for a substantive hearing. (NAN)