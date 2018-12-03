Niger Govt Spends N190m on Female Hostel – Commissioner

The Niger Government on Monday says the present administration has expended about N190 million on the construction of female hostel at the School of Nursing Bida.

The state Commissioner for Health, Mr Mustapha Jibril, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that about N150 million was spent on the construction of female hostel and N40 million on fencing the entire institution.

According to Jibril, the projects had since been completed and awaiting inauguration.

The commissioner said that the state government would continue to accord priority attention to the school to ensure provision of qualitative manpower to manage health institutions across the state.

He said about 1,500 health facilities have been given attention since the inception of the present administration.

“There is massive reconstruction in some institutions while others were provided with modern health facilities to meet global standards.

“We have already constructed 247 rural primary healthcare centres, and employed 500 health personnel with state of the art equipments to enable rural dwellers better access to affordable healthcare services in the state,’’ said the commissioner.

He said that the ministry had also recruited 3,000 nurses and midwives to address the manpower shortage in the health sector.

Jibril said that health workers in the state were being trained and retrained to update their knowledge and boost service delivery.

He however called on residents to complement the effort of the state government and report any outbreak of epidemic to the nearest health institution. (NAN)