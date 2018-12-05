Lack Of Moral Values, Bane Of Security Challenges – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, says Nigeria’s security challenges are largely due to lack of moral values, especially among youths.

Mustapha spoke at the 2nd Northern Christian Youth Economic and Political Summit 2018, with the theme: “The role of Christian youths in the promotion of peace and political stability in Nigeria” on Tuesday in Abuja.

The SGF, who expressed sadness over the security situation in the country, urged youths to be the lead vanguards in restoring peace, security and stability by providing the government with intelligence.

He advised the youths to identify and report any threat to the public, adding that for the country to develop, it is the duty of all to protect citizens.

What is pervasive today, according to Mustapha, is the desperate desire to get rich by most Nigerians, a situation he described as a bad omen and urged youths to shun greed, malice, deceit, envy, slander and arrogance.

He tasked the youths to take charge of their lives and discover their divine destinies because they had the spirit of God in them.

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, advised the youths to have a positive outlook in the face of the challenges confronting them and the country in order to contribute to national development.

Ogbeh said: “We should not base everything on hope without proper planning because God has given us the heart, mind and intelligence to seek the way forward.’’

He called on them to trust God for everything and avoid using weapons of the oppressor because as youths they had the capacity to move Nigeria to a greater height and get global recognition.

The minister advised them to be wary of the antics of politicians and not allow themselves to be used as thugs to realise their selfish ambitions.

Ogbe further advised the youths to make more contributions to nation building and invest more in agriculture.

In a goodwill message, Sen. Binta Garba (APC-Adamawa North) told the youths to take their place as the future and hope of Nigeria by overcoming the country’s many challenges, entrenching entrepreneurship and good leadership.

“As youths, you can make Nigeria rise again; but this can only be achieved when we have true leaders who have what it takes to stir the ship and address the pains of the people,’’ Garba charged them. (NAN)