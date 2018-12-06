Ex-ANAN President Urges FG To Expedite Action On 2019 Budget

Dr. Samuel Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), has advised the Federal Government to expedite action in presenting the 2019 budget proposal to the National Assembly.

Nzekwe gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Thursday.

According to him, the advice became necessary in order not to create panic in the economy.

He further said that taking decisions and direction where the economy should go would be difficult to predict since the Federal Government was the biggest spender in the country.

The former ANAN president noted that delay in passing an annual budget was a major challenge confronting the country.

“Annual budget should be ready as early as possible so that the National Assembly can contribute their own part to the budget, ‘’ Nzekwe said.

The accountant said that budget delay was not good for an economy just coming out of recession.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in preparing the 2019 budget and ensure that the budget is passed as early as possible to increase activities in the economy. (NAN)