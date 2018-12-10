Yobe Govt. Approves N8.7bn For Construction of Roads, Drainages

The Yobe Executive council on Wednesday approved the sum of N8.7 billion for construction of roads and drainages in Damaturu.

Alhaji Mala Musti, Commissioner for Information, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the state executive council meeting in Damaturu.

He said that the projects include the construction of 25.5 kilometers dual carriage way from Damaturu to Kalallawa at the cost of N4.999 billion.

“This is to facilitate movement of persons and goods to the International Cargo airport under construction.

“The construction of 5.7km road and 11.4 km concrete drainage at Don Eteibet Housing estate in Damaturu was approved by the executive council to be executed at the cost of N1, 06 billion,” he said.

The council also approved construction of 3.3 km road with 6.6 km concrete drainage at Njiwaji layout at the cost of N749.9 million

The commissioner said that another 2.8 km road with a corresponding 5.6 km of concrete drainage at Ali Marami Housing estate at the cost of N560.9 million was also approved by the council.

“Similarly, the council approved 1.6 km road and 3.2 km concrete drainage at Abbari ward at the cost of N360.1 million,

Another 1.5 km road with a concrete drainage of 3.0 km at Nayinawa at the cost of N317.4 million and, 2.4 km road with 4.8 concrete drainage at Anguwar karo at the cost of N474.02 million,’’ he said.

According to him, the council approved construction of 2 km dual carriageway from the Damaturu-Maiduguri federal highway to the newly completed 330KVA power substation through direct labour at the cost of N178.3 million.

Musti assured that all the projects would be completed before the end of the administration’s tenure in May, 2019. (NAN)