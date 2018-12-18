PPMC Reassures Nigerians of Adequate Supply of Petroleum Products

The Managing Director, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Alhaji Umar Ajiya has reassured Nigerians of adequate supply and availability of petroleum products to cover the yuletide and beyond.

PPMC is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

Ajiya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja that there was no need for panic buying of product over the oil workers demand for payment of outstanding subsidy claims.

“Nigerians should go about their normal businesses as adequate arrangements have been put in place by the NNPC and PPMC to ensure that there is continuous supply and uninterrupted distribution of petroleum products throughout the country,’’ he said.

He added that all the 618 NNPC retail stations and all the NNPC depots would be operational across the country throughout the festive season to ensure seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products.

Commenting on the payment of the outstanding subsidy claims, he said that government had assured that it would pay oil marketers by Dec. 14 according to the agreement by both parties.

“I believe that the unity and interest of the nation should be utmost desire of all and oil marketers have their own role to plays in achieving this,’’ he added

He urged oil marketers to ensure that Nigerians did not suffer during the yuletide.

NAN reports that the Federal Government pledged to pay oil marketers N236 billion of the N348 billion approved by the Nation Assembly as outstanding subsidy claims on Dec. 14.

Government said that the payment which was the first tranche would be made through promissory notes that would be issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO) as agreed by both parties.

But Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) on Friday issued a counter statement saying that there was no agreement reached with government.

The association said it failed to reach legitimate demands of the association which was that the claims should be paid in cash instead of through the promissory note. (NAN)