SON Certifies Products of 6 Companies in Kaduna State

The Standard Organistion of Nigeria (SON) on Tuesday issued certificates of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) to six companies in Kaduna State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six companies are Alucia Blocks and Concrete Industry, Ganima Bread Ventures, Kabir Food Production Ltd., Deezor Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Northern Noodles Ltd. and Jugate Nigeria Ltd.

The Director General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, commended the six companies for their present status.

Aboloma was represented by the Regional Coordinator, North West, SON Kaduna, Alhaji Abba Adamu-Bauchi.

He said the issuance of MANCAP certificates was to ensure that manufactured products complied with the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) prior to introduction into market.

“SON encourages businesses with standard. All stakeholders are partners in progress to ensure standards of goods are maintained “he said.

He said that products purchased by consumers must offer value for money while guaranteeing safety of life and environment.

Aboloma said the companies that were awarded MANCAP certificates met the requirements of NIS, having undergone the vigorous SON’s mandatory conformity assessment programme.

Earlier the State Coordinator, SON, Kaduna State, Danlami Datti, said MANCAP was aimed at protecting genuine manufacturers against unhealthy practices.

He listed such practices as production of sub-standards products, faking, counterfeiting as well as unfair competition in trade.

The state coordinator said it would also provide consumers with confidence that products manufactured in the country were fit, safe and met the intended use.

Datti said that SON would ensure continual improvement in quality of products, global competitiveness of products and services, through her standardisation and conformity assessment programme. (NAN)