Kano Govt Awards Construction of Kofar Mata Flyover at N15.28bn

Kano State Government has awarded the construction of Kofar Mata flyover in the state capital at the cost of N15. 28 billion.

The State’s Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Mr Aminu Aliyu-Wudil, who signed the contract on Saturday on behalf of the state government said the project stretches over an estimated 2.5 kilometres.

“The project was specifically conceived by the Ganduje administration for high-speed vehicular traffic, with all traffic flow and ingress/egress regulated to ensure commuter safety”, Aminu-Wudil explained.

According to him, “the project entails among other things, nine clovers – four at Kofar Mata junction, four at Ado Bayero road (Singer)/Ibrahim Taiwo road and one at Kofar Mata by Sani Abacha stadium.”

He added that “as you are aware, flyovers have become a vital part of mega cities like Kano, as a result of rapid urban development.

“Kano is an emerging mega city which implies that you have to constantly upgrade and provide new infrastructure like roads, flyovers and underpasses to meet the demands of the teeming population.”

He pointed out that with the new flyover, commuters would find movement into the old Kano City faster with reduced travel times and leading to less carbon emissions from exhaust fumes in hold-ups along the busy roads.

“We are going to witness an innovative project that will add value to the landscape of the state capital. It will be completed within a time frame of 24 months”, the commissioner said.

On his part, Mr Lin Zhengliang, who signed on behalf of the TEC Engineering Company, promised to complete the project within the stipulated time and according to the agreed specifications. (NAN)