Dogara Preaches Love, Peace at Christmas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of Christmas, saying it is the love of God for humanity.

In a Christmas message on Tuesday, the speaker said that it was the love God had for humanity that He gave His son for the redemption of man.

Dogara said such selfless love was what Christians should reflect in their dealings with one another and people of other faith.

The parliamentarian stated that God’s solution to humanity’s problems was love, adding that embracing God’s Love will put an end to wanton killings, ethnic/religious clashes that were retarding the growth and development of Nigeria.

He also urged all citizens to be steadfast in prayer for Nigeria and use the occasion to practice the love of God by sharing with the less privileged. (NAN)