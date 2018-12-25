Yuletide: Mrs Buhari Felicitates With Christians

As Christians in Nigeria join their counterparts across the globe to celebrate Christmas, the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has extended her heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, who sent her felicitations to the Christian community through her tweeter handle on Tuesday in Abuja, urged them to use the period to pray for peace, prosperity and sustainable development of Nigeria.

According to the message she retweeted from her Future Assured platform, the wife of the President said: “wishing you a wonderful Christmas filled with happiness and may the coming year be filled with blessings “.

(Log-in to official tweeter account of the wife of the President @aishambuhari).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Christmas is celebrated every Dec. 25 by Christians around the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is a time when families, friends and well-wishers come together to celebrate. (NAN)

