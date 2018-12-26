Major Shake-Up in Standards Organisation of Nigeria

Fashina, R. A. SA (DG)/Head, Public Relations Abuja

The Standards Organisation has made new appointments in its bid to retool operations and enhance service delivery to stakeholders in Nigeria and beyond.

As part of the retooling exercise, the erstwhile Director of Operations, Engr. Felix Nyado has been appointed Director, Corporate Affairs/SON Consult while Mr. Dauda Yakubu, former Regional Coordinator, North West becomes the Acting Director, Operations.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Osita Aboloma Esq. disclosed that the redeployments were in furtherance of the Federal Government’s reform vision to infuse innovations into the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The shake up exercise also has Dr. Justin Nickaf move from being Director Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) to the office of the Director General in charge of technical activities while Dr. Nuhu Yahaya Fana swaps position as Director, PRS.

Other postings are those of Dr. Bartholomew Ugwu as Deputy Director, Operations while Mr. Abba Bauchi becomes the new Regional Coordinator, North West.

The statement reiterated the resolve of the SON Management to constantly review and retool the agency’s operations, to meet the continual demand by stakeholders for improvement in service delivery.