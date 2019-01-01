New Year 2019: Baru Felicitates with Nigerians

… Assures of Adequate Products Supplies Nationwide

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has felicitated with Nigerians in all walks of life on the occasion of the New Year.

A release today in Abuja by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said Dr. Baru wished the nation’s compatriots and their loved ones a joyous and prosperous New Year.

The statement disclosed that the NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD) had emplaced adequate arrangements to guarantee steady products supply across the country to meet consumers’ demand in the New Year and beyond.

Dr. Baru, in the release, also advised motorists and other consumers of petroleum products against panic buying, saying the corporation holds a stock of 30billion litres of petrol and 90,000 metric tonnes of kerosene, expected to last 60 days, assuming no fresh consignment is added.

The GMD in the statement clarified that the price of petrol remains N 145 per litre, admonishing petroleum products consumers to report any station which sells above the recommended price to any offices of the Industry regulatory agency, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) or other law enforcement agencies, for appropriate sanction.

The statement said the NNPC’s helmsman admonished communities hosting the corporation’s facilities, such as pipelines, pump stations, among others, to restrain their wards from tampering with the national assets to guard against fire incidents, instances of which he noted, were recorded in some parts of the country in recent times due to the unwholesome act of some individuals in the communities.

NDU UGHAMADU