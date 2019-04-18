President Buhari Signs National Minimum Wage Bill

Abuja, April 18, 2019 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday gave assent to the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act approving N30,000 for the least paid worker in Nigeria.

The bill was approved by the National Assembly (NASS) in March.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Mr Ita Enang, confirmed the development when he briefed State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari in January sought the approval of N27,000 as against the N30,000 agreed upon by stakeholders after months of negotiation.

However, NASS approved N30,000.

Enang stated that by the new law, it had become mandatory for employers to pay N30,000 as minimum wage to their workers.

(NAN)