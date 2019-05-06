My London Trip not for Compilation of Ministers List –Buhari

0
Buhari, Domestic, News
May 6, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the reports that his London trip was to compile the list of persons to be appointed as ministers during his second tenure.

The president stated this on Sunday in Abuja after a 10-day private visit to London.

Buhari stated that he did not discuss the issue of the appointment of new cabinet ministers with anybody.

The president said: “I didn’t discuss with anybody. So, I don’t know how they knew about it. I didn’t discuss it with anybody.’’

On possibility of introducing fresh approach in the fight against insurgency and banditry, the president acknowledged that the acting Inspector-General of Police was doing his best to curtail the menace.

“I have just seen the IG, I think he is losing weight; I think he is working very hard,’’ he said.

The president also declined comment on the kind of people that would constitute his next cabinet.

Posted by

Hinatufe Henry Solomon is a graduate of Computer Science, specialist in ICT Support Services. Henry is also proficient in use of most online journalism tools and Social media management. He currently serve as Information Technology Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.