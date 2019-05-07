President Buhari Inaugurates Committee to Strengthen Internal Security

The Federal Government today in Abuja, inaugurated a 14-man committee to strengthen internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria.

This is coming barely a week after the acting IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed President Muhammadu Buhari had directed him to immediately commence the implementation of community policing strategy across the country.

Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who inaugurated the committee in his office, recalled that President Buhari had tasked the Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic studies (NIPSS), Kuru to undertake a study of the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

He said the committee chaired by Dr. Amina Shamaki, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Offices (SSO) is expected to complete the assignment and submit its report within two months