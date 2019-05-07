Yobe, Malaria Consortium to Distribute 2.3m Mosquito Nets

Dr Mohammed Lawan-Gana, Executive Secretary, Yobe Primary Healthcare Management Board, said on Monday that the state government in collaboration with a group. Malaria Consortium, would distribute 2.3 million mosquito nets to fight malaria across the state.

Lawan-Gana disclosed this in Damaturu at an orientation session with the media on Long-Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN) campaign in the state.

The Secretary, who was represented by Mohammed Ali, Director Disease Control of the board, said the nets were increased from 1.5 million in 2011 to 2.3 million in 2019, to ensure every household was covered.

“We feel it is very important to partner the media to mobilise the public to collect the mosquito nets, and to sensitise the public on how to use the nets.

“Although malaria is an all-year round affair, but we are putting more efforts before the commencement of the rainy season, which is always the peak of malaria,” he said.

Mrs Adaeze Adenagbon, Senior Campaign Manager, Malaria Consortium, said that 956 distribution points had been identified across the state.

“The distribution points are within the communities and very accessible so that beneficiaries do not have to incur additional cost to access the mosquito nets.

“The programme will engage 800 mobilisers, to ensure everyone benefits from the distribution,” she said. (NAN)