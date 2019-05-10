Man Goes to Jail for Refusal to Pay `Gamble Fee’

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Isabo, on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Taiwo Abiodun, to three months imprisonment for refusal to pay the N17,000 lotto (bet9ja) he played.

The magistrate, Mr Olanrewaju Onagoruwa, sentenced Abiodun after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of assault and fraud.

Onogoruwa, however, gave the convict an option to pay N3,000 as fine and ordered him to pay N10,000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Boniface Agboh, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 5 at No .3 Dele Afolayan St., Ijeun Lukosi area of Abeokuta.

Agboh said that the defendant entered into the shop of the complainant, Mr Dare Komolafe and played a game of N17,000, knowing that he did not have any money to pay.

He said that the convict also assaulted the complainant by hitting him all over his body.

“The defendant asked Komolafe to follow him to collect the money from his wife at the junction.

“On getting there, he held his neck and started beating him all over his body and tore his cloth, “he said

Agboh said a passerby saw them and rescued the complainant and the defendant was later handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 351 and 421of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

(NAN)