New NYSC D-G Assumes Office, Sets 5-point Agenda to Improve Scheme

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the newly appointed Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) officially assumed duty on Friday as the 18th director general, with a five-point agenda to improve the scheme.

Ibrahim, while receiving the mantle of leadership from the former NYSC boss, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, at the NYSC Headquarters, Abuja, said top on his agenda is utilising the potential of corps members.

The new director general assured that he would continue to build on the successes and achievements of the former director general by continuing to pursue a technologically-driven organisation.

Ibrahim said he would ensure the welfare and security of corps members and staff, adding that while in office, he would strengthen existing collaboration with stakeholders.

The new NYSC chief assured that he would restructure NYSC ventures, in line with the NYSC Act.

He added that “it is an honour and privilege that I stand before you here to express my sincere and profound gratitude to God for making today possible.

“My ardent appreciation goes to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Minister of Defence and Chief of Army Staff for finding me worthy to be appointed D-G of this scheme.

“The outgoing director general has done extremely well to have lifted the scheme to a higher level. I want to assure him that I will strive to sustain the achievements and take the scheme to another pedestal.

The new director general urged staff to remain committed to work, shun malpractice, corruption and ensure team work and fairness in all activities.

The former director general, in his handover address, thanked the management of the scheme, staff and the media for their cooperation,

support and committment.

Kazaure urged the staff of the scheme to accord the new director general the same support and cooperation and assured that he would continue to remain loyal and committed to the service of the nation in his new posting.

He said “I thank his excellency, Mr President, for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation as NYSC director general.

“I also thank the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, the NYSC National Governing Board, stakeholders and the media for the support given to me in the discharge of my responsibilities.”

Kazaure was appointed director general of the NYSC on April 18, 2016, and served as the 17th D-G of the scheme until his redeployment to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on April 26, 2019.

Until his appointment, Ibrahim, the new NYSC boss was the Registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu in Borno.

Ibrahim hails from Nasarawa State and has a Bachelor and Masters Degree in History from University of Jos, with a PGDE from Tai Solarin University of Education and PhD in History from University of Abuja.

The new NYSC director general served in various military postings around the country, attended series of courses since his commissioning into the army and is a member of various professional organisations including the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN).

Ibrahim received various military decorations including the Distinguished Service Star in 2018 and a recipient of series of awards including promotion from Senior Lecturer to Associate Professor at Nigeria Defence Academy 2017/2018.

The new D-G is married with children. (NAN)