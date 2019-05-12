What You Need to Know About the New DG NYSC

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim hails from Nasarawa Local Government area of Nasarawa State.

After his primary and secondary education, he proceeded to the University of Jos where he obtained his Bachelors and Masters degrees before he later bagged a PGDE from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and a PhD in History from University of Abuja.

Since his commissioning into the Nigerian Army, he has served in various capacities across the country while his postings include;

Institute of Army Education (IAE) (Research Officer.

Military Assistant to NYSC DG 1996-1999.

Lecturer at Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna 2000-2004.

National Defence College (NDC), 2004-2009. Staff Officer 1, Military History.

Nigerian Army School of Education (Senior Instructor) 2009-2011.

Headquarters Nigerian Army Education Corps (Staff Officer 1, Books Resources Procurement) 2011-2012.

Commandant, Command Secondary School,Suleja 2012-2014.

Nigerian Defence Academy, Head of Department, History and War Studies 2015-2018.

Registrar, Nigerian Army University Biu 2018-2019.

ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS

Author, “The Transformation of Afo (Eloyi) from the Pre-Colonial to the Colonial period”, London; Bahiti and Delila Publishers, 2017.

Edited several books and academic journals.

Contributed articles in nine academic journals.

Contributed chapters in seven books.

Supervised a number of Master’s and Doctorate Degree Theses.

MEMBERSHIP OF PROFESSIONAL ORGANISATIONS

Member, Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN).

Member, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

Member, Exam Ethics Marshal International and Vice-President, FCT Chapter.

Member, Editorial Board, Ibom Journal of History, University of Uyo.

Editor-in-Chief, Journal of History and Military Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN).

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim is a member o several committees and other mititary services, his decorations include;

Forces Service Star (FSS)

Meritorious Service Star (MSS) and

Distinguished Service Star (DSS).

AWARDS

Chief of Army Staff Award as the overall best participant for 2013 NAEC Executive Management Course.

Nigerian Institute for Public Relations (NIPR) Special Recognition Award (2014).

Award for Distinguished Professional Contributions to Public Services/Fellowship FCAI by Institute of Corporate Administration.

Professional National Award (Historical Society of Nigeria HSN)

COAS Commendation Letter 2018.

Assessed for promotion from Senior Lecturer to Associate Professor at Nigerian Defence Acedemy, Kaduna 2017/2018.

HOBBIES

They include watching football and current affairs.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim is happily married and blessed with children.

