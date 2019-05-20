FG Appoints New MD for FAAN

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

According to a statement by the Deputy Director Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), James Odaudu, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Captain Yadudu is to take over from the erstwhile Managing Director, Engineer Saleh Dunoma.

The new FAAN MD is an ICAO/ACI accredited International Airport Professional.

Until his new appointment, Captain Yadudu was the Director of Airport Operations of the Authority.

He also holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.