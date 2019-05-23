Valedictory Session: Bagudu Commends Cabinet for Successes

May 23, 2019
Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has commended his state executive council members for their efforts in moving the state forward during his first tenure.

Bagudu gave the commendation on Wednesday during a valedictory State Executive Council meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

“I appreciate the contribution, leadership and efforts you have exerted within the four years of our stewardship.

“We notice that some of you have left their comfort zones and joined the cabinet in order to offer their contribution towards our efforts in moving the state forward,” he said.

He also commended the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu and his Special Advisers for their efforts in ensuring the development of the state.

“We have worked together and learnt from one another; each individual member deserves commendation for his contribution to my four years stewardship and tenure,” he said.

Bagudu said the entire people of the state deserved to be thanked for contributing one way or the other to the administration.

The governor said he had strengthened unity among the people and facilitated industrial development in the state.

“This has been manifested by the establishment of WACOT Rice Mill in Argungu, Kamba Rice Mill and the proposed Dangote Rice Mill in Saminaka, Dugu-Raha, in Shanga Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

In an interview after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Gado Marafa, said the governor only had his last state executive council meeting but did not dissolve the cabinet.

“We still have until May 29 to hear from the government, but now you heard it yourself that he did not mention dissolution of the cabinet,” Marafa said. (NAN)

