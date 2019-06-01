Football World Pays Tribute to Former Arsenal Star, Reyes

The football world has being pouring its tributes and condolences to Jose Antonio Reyes who died in a traffic crash on Saturday.

The death of former Arsenal player was announced by his former club Sevilla on their twitter handle.

“We couldn’t be announcing any worse news. Our beloved former youth player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace,” the statement said.

“Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain,” read Arsenal’s statement.

“Our thoughts are with all his family, friends and team-mates.

Media reports say said the accident occurred at 11.40am (0940 GMT) on Saturday morning on the road connecting his home city of Utrera and Seville, the report also said that his car went of the road and caught fire.

His cousin, Jonathan Reyes and Manuel Calderon also died in the accident.

Reyes was at Espanyol during the 2016-2017 season to end his Spanish top-flight career.

Espanyol also paid their respects via social media, posting: “Today is a very sad day for the whole Parakeet family. Our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away.

“From RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, we want to express our deepest condolences and offer all our support to his family and Sevilla.”

Reyes was born in 1983 and died at the age of 35. The left winger also played for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among other sides and made 21 appearances for the Spain national team.