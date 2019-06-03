Cycling, Safer, Healthier Means of Transportation -FRSC

Mr Chidiebere Nkwonta, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Cross River Command, has said that cycling was a safer and healthier means of transportation in the country.

Nkwonta made this remark on Monday during a walk organised by the command in collaboration with the Nigerian Cycling Federation to commemorate the World Bicycle Day in Calabar. The World Bicycle Day is commemorated annually on June 3 to recognise the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle which has been in use for two centuries.

Bicycle has been described as a simple, affordable, reliable and environmentally fit means of transportation. The theme of the 2019 celebration is cycling for healthy lifestyle.

Nkwonta said bicycles produce no fumes in the form of carbon mono-oxide into the atmosphere and is good for the heart as it was an effective way of exercising.

According to him, due to the economic situation in the country and the hue and cry on climate change, it is important for Nigerians to go back to the basics of riding bicycles.

He, however, called on motorists to appreciate the fact that bicycle and motorcycle riders have a right of way too. “Bike riders are exposed road users, they are vulnerable, someone riding a bike is ten times more likely to die in a crash than someone driving a car.

“Therefore, the safety guidelines and consideration for them should be higher. ” There is a lot of enlightenment that is required for cycling in Nigeria not just on the part of motorists, even the cyclists themselves need to know what their rights are,” he said. Similarly, a cyclist, Mr Patrick Udofia, said that he preferred to use bicycle as a form of exercise because of its safety and eco-friendliness.

Udofia called on everyone to embrace cycling, adding that it was not a show of poverty but a healthier means of transportation.

“Most of us have cars but we still ride bicycle because we know the benefit of cycling, it is healthy for the heart and one of the best ways of exercising like swimming,” he said.

(NAN)