Buhari Appoints Mele Kyari as New GMD of NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Mele Kolo Kyari as new Group Managing Director for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The corporation in a statement released by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, on Thursday said Kyari will take over from Dr Maikanti Baru on July 7.

The President also appointed seven new Chief Operating Officers.

The new officers are: Mr Roland Ewubare (South-South), Chief Operating Officer, Upstream; Alhaji Mustapha Yakubu (North-Central), Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals; Mr Yusuf Usman (North-East), Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power; Ms. Lawrencia Ndupu (South-East), Chief Operating Officer, Ventures.

Others are Malam Umar Ajiya (North-West) – Chief Financial Officer; Mr Adeyemi Adetunji (South-West), Chief Operating Officer, Downstream; and Mr Farouk Sa’id (North-West), Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services.

Their appointment takes effect from June 28.

President also directed the new appointees to work with the current occupants of the various positions between now and July 7, towards a smooth transition on 8 July, 2019.

However, the appointment of Mr Farouk Garba (North West), who is replacing a retiring Chief Operating Officer, is effective from June 2.

In a related development, current Baru, in a statement has congratulated the new appointees.

NAN reports that Kyari, a geologist, was Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC and also Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Kyari is a quintessential crude oil marketer with prerequisite certification and outfield pedigree in Petroleum Economics and crude oil and gas trading.

In the last 27 years he had traversed the entire value chain of the Petroleum Industry, with exceptional records of performance.

Under his watch, the Crude Oil Marketing Division has recorded noticeable transformation in the management and sales of the various Nigeria’s crude oil grades via an infusion of transparency and automation of the processes. (NAN)