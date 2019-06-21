NIMASA Donates Relief Materials to Anambra Flood Victims

The Nigeria Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to Anambra government for distribution to communities affected by the 2018 flood in the state.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, presented the materials to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) at Agu-Awka on Friday.



The relief items included bags of rice, garri, maize, noodles, disinfectants, soap, diapers, grinders and sewing machines.

Peterside, who was represented by the Auditor-General of the agency, Mr Victor Onuzulike, expressed the need for the Anambra government to ensure proper distribution of the items to the affected persons.

Chief Paul Odenigbo, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, who received the materials, thanked NIMASA for showing genuine concern about the plight of the flood victims in the state.

Odenigbo also thanked other organisations, including the Red Cross and National Emergency Management Agency, for making similar donations to the victims in the past.

He appealed to NIMASA to include Anambra in its 2019 intervention programme in view of the prediction by the Nigeria Metrological Agency that the state might also experience flooding this year. (NAN)