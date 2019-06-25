Accident: Bagudu Condoles with Nigeria Police Over Loss of Lives

Kebbi state governments says it will continue to provide support and encouragement to security outfits in the state to strengthen security, maintenance of peace and tranquility.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari says Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu affirmed this while addressing combined team of security operations comprising Army, Police, SSS and Civil Defence at the Police Headquarters Birnin Kebbi fully prepared for operation.

The governor commended all security agencies in the state for their effort, zeal and commitment in curtailing insecurity, pledging to cater for their welfare and other entitlements for optimum impact.

He requested them to sustain the tempo to surmounting recent issues of insecurity in some parts of the state.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also condoled with the commissioner of police, officers and men of the Kebbi State Command on the death of seven mobile policemen and sympathized with eleven others who sustained injury in a road accident last Sunday on their way to Port Harcourt on special duty.

He prayed Allah to grant mercy to those who lost their lives and quick recovery to injured personnel as well as guard against recurrence.

The governor was received by the commissioner of police, Alhaji Garba Mohammad Danjuma, Kebbi State Director of SSS Muhammad Kaumi and other heads of security agencies.

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.