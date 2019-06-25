Man, 23, Pleads Guilty to Stealing Phones, Cash

(NAN) An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday remanded one Saka Usman, after he pleaded guilty to stealing cell phones and cash from a residence at Ireshe community in Ikorodu.

Usman, 23, whose address is not provided is facing a two-count charge of felony and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr O.M. Dawodu, remanded Usman in prison and adjourned the case until July 25 for review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that Usman committed the offence on June 21 at No. 6, Itunlaye-Ode Str., Ireshe, Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said that the defendant stole two Tecno phones worth N7, 000 and cash of N2, 000, properties of one Oluwapelumi Oyewole.

According to the Prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 398(1) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 308(1) provides for five years jail term for entering a residence with intent to commit felony, while Section 287 stipulates three years for stealing.