NCWD, NBS to Collate Data on Women’s contribution in Nigeria’s Economy

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) Abuja says

it is set to collaborate with National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to collate data on the impact of women’s contributions to nation’s economy for policy implementation.

The Director General, NCWD, Mrs Mary Ekpere-Eta, made this known in an interview with

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ekpere-Eta said that the centre has a research department, saddled with the responsibility of documentation, where they would collate the data and present it to government for necessary implementation.

She added that “we keep data of women, petty traders, hawkers, artisans, all

the vocational skill providers who contribute so much to the country,

but it is not recorded.

“We are a research institute too, so we have all those documents. Even this year, we are going to collaborate with National Bureau of Statistics to know how many women are contributing to national growth and how to encourage them.

“We get these data, prepare them and give government for implementation. It is from there the government makes policies to drive the economy.”

According to her, the centre provides accommodation, feeding and stipends for students to enable them to have conducive environment to learn new skills.

She said “we don’t need any particular certificate to be an artisan or to be trained. If you are a woman, it qualifies you to benefit.’’

The NCWD boss reiterated the commitment of the centre toward improving the lives of women, adding that free start-up packs and take off grant were disbursed to 786 female graduates to enable them to practice and generate resources from the skills they acquired without challenges.

She appealed for the allocation of more funds to the centre to enable it to train more women and girls in the society, which would translate to eradicating poverty, create job opportunities and wider economic growth and development.

