Frank Lampard Named as Chelsea Manager

0
Foreign, News, Sports
July 4, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as head coach on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Lampard, a former Chelsea player who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League in a 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge, managed Derby County last season and led them to the Championship (second-tier) playoff final.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said in a statement.

“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.”

Posted by

Hinatufe Henry Solomon is a graduate of Computer Science, specialist in ICT Support Services. Henry is also proficient in use of most online journalism tools and Social media management. He currently serve as Information Technology Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network.

Tagged with
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.