Gov Sani Bello Receives Senate President

The need for state governments to work closely with the National Assembly for the growth and development of the country has been stressed.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State stated this when he received the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan at the State Lodge in Abuja on Friday.

“Even though we are states, we need to work together for the interest of the country”, Governor Bello emphasized.

According to him, the need for synergy between the states and government at the centre is imperative considering the wellbeing of the citizens in their administrative jurisdiction.

He assured the Senate President that the three senators representing the state were highly experienced persons, hard-working and that they would be fully supportive and corporative, both in the area of governance and party issues.

The governor assured the Senate president of continued support.

The Senate President had earlier assured that they will be committed to the growth and development of the Country as well as the issue of the party too.

He promised that the National Assembly will do its best within its jurisdiction for the state.

The Senate President said that the Deputy Chief whip, Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi has been corporative since his four years in the Upper Chamber adding that the new senators too from the state, Senator Sani Musa and Senator Mahmud Bima Enagi have been corporative too.

The senators on the entourage of the Senate President were Senator Sani Musa, Representing Niger East, Senatorial District; Senator Sabi Aliyu Abddullahi, Representing Niger North Senatorial District and Senator Bello Mandiya from Katsina State.

Mrs. Mary Noel Berje