Newly Promoted Lieutenant General Adeosun Remains Army Chief of Training & Operations – Army HQ

Nigerian Army Headquarters have debunked insinuations and news going round that the newly promoted Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun has been made the Chief of Army Staff.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Tuesday, clarified that Adeosun still remained the Chief of Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters.

Musa explained that the newly promoted Lieutenant General was only granted accelerated promotion by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Contrary to fake news going round insinuating or suggesting appointment of Lt.-Gen. Adeosun as Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the public are hereby once again informed that he has just been given special/accelerated promotion from Major General to Lieutenant General.

“It was formally communicated to him by the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

“Lt.-Gen. Adeosun is only granted special promotion by the President, Commander -in – Chief, of the Armed Forced of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his extra ordinary feats, exemplary leadership, loyalty and uncommon commitment in the counter insurgency operation in the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

“He still retains his appointment and position as Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army.

“Any contrary information is baseless, fake news and should be disregarded,” he said.

The army had earlier announced the promotion of Adeosun from the rank a Major General to Lieutenant General.

Also, Maj.-Gen. A.B Biu was promoted from Brigadier General to Major General.

(NAN)