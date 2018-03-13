Suspected Oil Theft: FG Commences Investigation Of Foreigners

Sixteen Ukranians suspected to be oil thieves, are now being investigated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The foreigners are being investigated alongside a vessel: MT SAN PADRE PIO, with registration number IMO 9610339 NT 2444, handed over to it by the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operations Base, FOB Bonny, Akiama Road, Bonny Island, Rivers State.



The sixteen suspects, all Ukranians are: Vaskov Andriy; Garchev Mykhaylo; Shulga Vladyslav; Orlovkyi Ivan; Skoropupov Andrii; Nadaraia Leonid; Vorohin Andriy; Buriak Maskym; Skok Sergiy; Yakovenko Sergiy; Boiachuk Roman; Shakov Vladyslav; Serebriakov Olehshii; Tsuekanenko Gennadiy, Diachenko Dmytro and Postoiuk Sergii. They were arrested on 23 January, 2018 by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS SAGBAMA’s patrol team deployed for anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations around Odudu terminal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



Navy Captain S.W Olurundare, who handed over the suspects to the EFCC, said that they were arrested for allegedly operating illegally in Nigerian waters against the provisions of Nigerian Cabotage Trade Law.

The suspects would soon be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

EFCC