President Buhari, replica of late Sir Tafawa Balewa – Group says

Dr Tom Okihere, Coordinator of APC BroomPlatform has described Presudent Muhammadu Buhari as a replica of Nigeria’s first prime minister, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

The APC BroomPlatform is a support group of the APC, established to promote political integrity of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and Progressive governors.

Okihere stated this in Bauchi when he visited the tomb of the late prime minister with members of the platform during a tour of Bauchi State.

“What we have discovered here now is similarity in character and leadership virtue between late Tafawa Balewa and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“They are so closed in description, Buhari is so simple, Buhari is so down to heart, Buhari is so people-oriented.

“And what do you read in the summary of life and time of Tafawa Balewa is all about his character and virtues.

“So in late Tafawa Balewa, we found President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the people.’’

He said that he had not visited a historical place like the tomb of the late Tafawa Balewa.

The coordinator called on Nigerians to re-elect President Buhari during the forthcoming general elections to enable him consolidate on his achievements.

“Our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the APC, the leader of the nation has to come back by 2019 to deliver this country from the hands of bulldozers and economic saboteurs.

“The electorate has to support the people’s mandate, which is Buhari and his government,’’ he said.