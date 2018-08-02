Netherlands Pledges to Support NHRC in Promoting Rights

The Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Robert Petri has pledged his country’s support in the implementation of the recommendations of the 2013 Universal Periodic Review to enhance the protection of human rights in the country.

Mr Lambert Oparah, Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages at the Netherlands Embassy, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oparah said that the Deutch ambassador made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Oparah said Petri was at the commission to intensify the cooperation already established by President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit to The Netherlands.

According to him, Nigeria is very important to The Netherlands and every success story recorded in the Nigeria has a positive effect on other countries.

The ambassador was quoted as saying: “if it goes well in Nigeria, it goes well with the rest of Africa and Europe because they are interconnected in several ways.’’

Oparah also said the Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, had received the overture with warm embrace.

“We appreciate the gesture and commitment of The Netherlands to partner with the commission.

“The commission has a long history of human rights work with The Netherlands. Most of the development programmes of the commission actually started in partnership with The Netherlands years back.

“The commission has one of the best human rights instruments but is challenged in the area of infrastructure and poor funding,’’ Ojukwu was quoted as saying.

Oparah said the NHRC boss had decentralised the Protection and Investigations Department in order to improve one service delivery.

According to him, the restructuring will ensure that complaints are attended to within the specified period.

Oparah, however, said the commission had solicited support from The Netherlands in the area of infrastructure and training to ease the task of promoting rights in the country. (NAN)