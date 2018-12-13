FG Assures ECOWAS, UN of Credible 2019 Elections

The Federal Government has assured the economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the UN election monitoring team of credible elections in 2019.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama said this at the 41st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council in Abuja on Thursday.

Onyeama, who is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, commended several member states in the region on efforts made in the various political, constitutional and security sector reforms to improve democracy.

“We welcome the positive developments in several West African countries including steps being taken to promote human rights and encourage national stakeholders to continue to engage in dialogue in the spirit of tolerance and inclusivity.

“To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the ECOWAS/UN team on the election monitoring in Nigeria that his government will organise a credible election in 2019.”

The minister noted that security challenges were a source of “grave” concern despite successes recorded.

Onyeama added that security and sustainability could only be achieved through the promotion of good governance and the adoption of liberal policies that would enhance greater economic cooperation in the region.

He further assured of continued efforts by ECOWAS to sustain peace in the region.

“On the political front, we will continue to accompany Guinea Bissau to ensure the conformity and the full implementation of the Conakry Accord as well as a support for the successful conduct of parliamentary presidential election in 2019.

“Furthermore, positive strides have been attained towards the resolution of the political crisis in Togo. ECOWAS will continue to support the government of The Gambia for successful transition programme,” he said.

The ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council meeting will end on Dec. 15.