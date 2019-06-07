NBC: Court restores DAAR Communications broadcast licence

DAAR Communications Plc, owners of AIT and Ray Power FM may have heaved a sigh of relieve as a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order ex-parte for the maintenance of status quo, following the suspension of its operating licence by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The organisation had filed a suit challenging the suspension.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling a moment ago, rejected two prayers by DAAR, for restraining orders against the respondents – NBC, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMIC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

DAAR Communications had, in the reliefs turned down by the court, sought to restrain the respondents from interfering with its operations pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions.

Instead, Justice Ekwo granted the alternative relief: “an order for the maintenance of status quo ante bellum as at 30th of May, 2019, pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.”

Justice Ekwo said the applicant, DAAR would be penalised should it turn out, at the end of the day, that the order ought not to have been made.

The judge noted that, by the issues raised in its application by DAAR Communications, the respondents deserved to be heard.

He ordered the respondents – NBC, FMIC, AGF – “to appear in court on the next date to show cause why the prayers in the applicant’s motion should not be granted.”

Justice Ekwo adjourned further proceedings till June 13, 2019.