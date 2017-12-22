Kebbi Govt. to Spend N174m on 94 Boreholes in LGs

December 22, 2017
The Kebbi Government is to spend N174 million on  the construction and rehabilitation of 94 boreholes in five local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, made this known on Friday in Birnin Kebbi at the signing ceremony of the contract with the contracting firm, Calendar Investment Nigeria.

The projects, he said, would be completed within six months.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director of  Water Resources in the ministry, Alhaji Aminu Umar, said five local government areas would benefit from the projects under the UNICEF assisted-programme.

He listed the benefiting local governments  as Augie, Gwandu, Danko/Wasagu, Shanga and Suru local government areas.

Each local government, he added, would  have 10 hand- pumps, five motorised boreholes and 15 force – lift- hand pumps.

Kangiwa urged the benefiting communities to cooperate with the contracting firm  while warning site engineers of the ministry against compromising standards.

Also speaking, the representative of the contracting firm, Alhaji Umar Mai- Arewa, assured the state government of  its determination to execute  the projects according to the contractual agreement. (NAN).

