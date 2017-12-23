Yobe Civil Servants to Enjoy N300m Furniture loan

The Yobe Government has earmarked N300 million as furniture loan to be granted civil servants on its payroll in 2018.

The state Head of Service, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar, disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu on Friday.

MORE

Yobe Gov’t Approves N1.2 Billion For Agric, Health & Energy Projects

In Yobe: Govt Commences Reconstruction of Structures Destroyed by Boko Haram

Abubakar said the loan would be a revolving programme to enable every eligible civil servant access the funds.

The head of service said government was up to date in payment of pension and gratuity to retired state civil servants, while local government retirees would be settled next year.





“Government is working hard to complete verification of local government retirees to commence payment of their entitlements,” he said.

Abubakar said the state service was evolving new skills with new ideas to improve service delivery to move the state forward, stressing that “it is now an idea driven service”.

According to him, many state civil servants will be retiring in 2018 to create more employment opportunities for youths.

“Most of the civil servants inherited from old Borno state will be retiring by next year, which means, more vacancies will be created for youths in 2018,” he said. (NAN)