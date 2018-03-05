NYSC Mobilization Schedule For 2018 Batch A, Stream 1 and 2

NYSC Management has announced the date of registration for 2018 Batch A, Stream 1 and 2 Corps members.
The information was contained in the recently updated NYSC Mobilization Time-Table For 2018 Batch A corps members.
NYSC management said the online registration will hold on 26 March 2018.
Complete NYSC Mobilization Time-Table For 2018 Batch A corps members as posted on NYSC official portal.
NYSC Mobilization Programmes For 2018 Batch A
- 2018 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Mobilization Workshop 5th – 9th March 2018
- Briefing/Sensitization of Final year students/prospective corps Members. 5th March – 16th April 2018
- Display of list of all approved programmes for institutions on NYSC portal for cross-checking and feedback 9th – 13th March 2018
- Collation of Prospective Corps Members’ Data by Corps Producing Institutions CPIs 9th – 13th March 2018
- Submission/Uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs 19th – 24th March 2018
- Online Registration by Foreign and locally Trained Nigerian Graduates 26th March – 8th April 2018
- Deployment and Printing of Call-up Letters by ICT Department 9th – 11th April 2018
- Notification/Online Printing of Call-up Letters/Delivery of Call-up letters to Institutions (stream I) 12th – 15th April 2018
- Online Printing of Deployment Disposition by Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) 12th – 16th April 2018
- 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course (Stream I and II)
Leave a Reply