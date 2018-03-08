Ikeja Customary Court bans media from covering its proceedings

An Ikeja Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday banned the media from covering its proceedings and ,insisting that the order was from the Judicial Service Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court’s registrar, simply identified as Mr Yomi, told journalists that he would forcefully order them out of the courtroom.

“We do not allow journalists into the court room to report proceedings due to the type of high profile cases and the calibre of people that comes into this particular court.

“The order not to allow journalists cover proceedings from this court is from above,” the registrar said

He insisted that if any journalist comes into this court to report proceedings, he will walk him or her out.

“I have walked journalists out of the court before with the backing of the President of the court.

“Ikeja Customary Court is the number one court in Lagos State because of the calibre of people and cases that are filed there.

“You can never hear any news on marriage dissolution emanating from this particular court,” the registrar said.

NAN reports that the courtroom is an open place or assembly where members of the public can walk into to get information concerning the judicial process as well as watch proceedings.

Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution as amended provides that the press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter.

Also Section 39 (1) states that every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference. (NAN)