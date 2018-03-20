Nutrition Society of Nigeria appoints Emir Sanusi as BOT Chairman

The Nutrition Society of Nigeria(NSN) has appointed the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the association.

The president of the NSN, Dr Bartholomew Brai, announced the appointment during a courtesy visit to the Emir on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that the Emir was chosen because of his vast experience in different sectors.

The president, who presented an appointment letter to the Emir, ‎said that they were in the palace to pay homage and seek his blessing and advice.

Earlier, the Emir who thanked them for the honour called for the establishment of a Ministry of Food and Nutrition in the state, in view of its significance to human life.

Sanusi said that the establishment of the ministry would go a long way in reducing maternal mortality and malnutrition in the state.

According to him,‎ statistics indicate that 58 per cent of pregnant women are malnourished, while 17 per cent of new born babies are dying as a result of insufficient nutrition.

He said that the call became necessary for the state government and other stakeholders, in order to have a healthy and energetic society.

Sanusi also directed district heads and village heads to sensitise their subjects on the importance of nutrition to human body.

He then assured the delegation of the total support of the Emirate Council‎.

The Deputy Governor of Kano, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar also appointed a board member of the NSN, advised them to create awareness for the public on the importance of food and nutrition.

He also promised to help the association in any way possible to achieve the desired goal.‎(NAN)