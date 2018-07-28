Varsity Offers Automatic Employment to First Class Pioneer Graduates

The management of the Federal University, Lafia, has offered automatic employment to the six first class pioneer graduates of the institution.

Prof. Muhammed Liman, the Vice Chancellor of the university, made this disclosure on Saturday at the institution in Lafia while presenting appointment letters to the beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries are; William Yaji, Economics; Seyi Adediwura; Physics and Abdullaziz Zakari; Mathematics.

Others are; Mercy Jerry; English and Modern Languages, Bashir Sani; Microbiology and Ibrahim Salah; Mathematics

The management also gave automatic employment to the best physically challenged graduate, Solomon Akoji, who had 2nd class upper from Sociology department, also a pioneer graduate.

The VC, who was represented by Dr Mamuda Abubakar, the registrar of the university, said the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise made to the beneficiaries during the institution’s maiden convocation on Jan. 19, 2016.

He said that with this appointment, the management expected better performance from the beneficiaries in their further studies.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, WilliamYaji, expressed gratitude to the management and said that they had been waiting for the appointment.

He said that rewarding excellence would go a long way in encouraging others to strive hard, believing that they would also be rewarded.

Yaji, therefore, implored the university management to make it a policy to offer automatic employment to all the first class graduates of the institution. (NAN)